Scientist whom Tel Aviv martyred; A glimpse into life of Martyr Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi

AhlulBayt News Agency: "Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi" was a nuclear scientist, distinguished professor at Shahid Beheshti University, and one of Iran’s renowned figures in the field of physics.

Dr. Tehranchi was one of Iran’s nuclear scientists who was martyred on June 13, 2025, in an attack by the Zionist regime on his residence in Tehran. In this report, we see the biography of Martyr Tehranchi.

Birth and personal life

Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi was born on July 5, 1965, in Tehran. He was married and the father of four children. Tehranchi had a deep devotion to Islamic teachings, prayer, and seeking intercession through the Ahl al-Bayt. This was evident in his messages and statements, where themes of prayer, reliance on God, and accepting responsibility as a divine duty were frequently emphasized. He attributed every success and breakthrough to divine grace and blessings.

Active participation in religious ceremonies and efforts to integrate indigenous and faith-based values with academic advancement and scientific innovation were defining aspects of his steadfast character.

Education and academic standing

After completing his primary and secondary education in Tehran, he successfully gained admission to Shahid Beheshti University in Iran. In 1988, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Physics from this university. For his Master's degree, he specialized in Solid-State Physics, focusing on one of the most important and innovative branches of contemporary physics, and successfully completed this program at Shahid Beheshti University in 1991.

To further his specialized knowledge and enhance his academic competitiveness, Tehranchi then went to Russia, where he was admitted to the doctoral program at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), one of Europe's most prestigious scientific institutions. There, he conducted research in theoretical physics. In 1997, he obtained his Ph.D. with a dissertation on advanced topics in theoretical physics.

In addition to formal academic studies, Tehrani also spent a valuable research period at the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) in Trieste, Italy. This center is considered one of the main hubs for international scientific collaboration and a gathering place for the greatest minds in theoretical physics. This experience allowed him to expand the boundaries of his specialized knowledge, build a global network of research connections, and directly engage with cutting-edge scientific approaches and emerging technologies worldwide.

Dr. Tehranchi was recognized by Iran's Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution as a full professor with a rank of 41, which is considered the highest academic rank in the Iranian higher education system. He was also a distinguished professor at Shahid Beheshti University.

Tehranchi published over 150 articles in reputable international journals, received more than 3,000 academic citations, and had an h-index—a global metric for measuring a researcher's impact and productivity—of approximately 29. He also authored 12 books and registered 8 patents.

Awards and honors

1- Selected as Iran’s Exemplary Professor in 2010

2- Named Top Researcher of Shahid Beheshti University on multiple occasions

3- Recipient of the Allameh Tabatabaei Award for Outstanding Academic Book

4- Member with Rank 41 in Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution (2020)

5- Awarded the First-Class Scientific Medal by the President of Iran (2020)

Managerial experience and responsibilities

Among his notable leadership roles, Tehranchi served as President of Shahid Beheshti University from 2012 to 2016 and later as Vice President for Research and Technology at the same institution. In November 2018, he was appointed by the Leader as the President of Islamic Azad University. He was also a member of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.

He also served as Advisor to the President of the Center for Strategic Research of the Expediency Council in Science and Technology from 2016 to 2025, and as Deputy for Science and Technology Research at the same center from 2013 to 2016. Between 2014 and 2025, he chaired the Inter-University Relations Committee of the Iran-Russia High Commission on Technology Cooperation. From 2010 to 2025, he headed the Basic Sciences Commission of Iran’s Supreme Council of Science, Research, and Technology.

He was Director of the Academic Publishing Center from 2008 to 2012, and Vice President for Research and Technology at Shahid Beheshti University from 2005 to 2007. Between 2007 and 2013, he also served as Director of the Photonics Scientific Pole at Shahid Beheshti University. He was a Board Member of the Iranian Optics and Photonics Society from 2009 to 2013, and from 2003 to 2004, he led a major photonics project at the Research and Educational Institute for Defense Industries.

Sanctions

On March 18, 2020, the U.S. Department of State issued an official statement titled "Restricting Iran’s Nuclear Scientists," placing five Iranian nuclear scientists—including Dr. Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi—on its sanctions list.Martyrdom

In a pre-dawn attack on June 13, 2025, by the Zionist regime on Tehran, Tehranchi was targeted at his residence and martyred along with his wife.



/129