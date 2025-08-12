Home News Service Pictures Photos: Cultural Mawkib 'Lovers of al-Hussain – Africa' hosts Arbaeen pilgrims at Pole 379 12 August 2025 - 09:17 News ID: 1716250 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Servants of Lady Masumah Mawkib at pole 1080 receive hundreds of pilgrims during Arbaeen walk Photos: Palestinian Scholars and Youth Welcome Supreme Leader’s Representative at “Nidaa al-Aqsa” Mawkib Astan Quds Razavi's Custodian honors Arbaeen camp organizers along Najaf-Karbala route Photos: Shrine Servants Prepare Lady Fatima Masumeh’s Mawkib at Pole 1080 for Arbaeen Pilgrims Major Quranic tent to be set up at pole 706 along Arbaeen route Photos: Arbaeen Pilgrims Toward Karbala Photos: Farewell Ceremony for Servants of Lady Fatima Masumeh Shrine’s Mawkib at Pole 1080 Scientist whom Tel Aviv martyred; A glimpse into life of Martyr Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi The Historians Pay Homage to Imam Zayn al-Abidin Al-Sajad Students and Companions of Imam Sajjad (Zayn al-Abidin) Al-Abbas shrine organises ceremony of replacing dome flag of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas from red to black (+Photos)
Your Comment