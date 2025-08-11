Photos: Palestinian Scholars and Youth Welcome Supreme Leader’s Representative at “Nidaa al-Aqsa” Mawkib

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA – Sayyed Abdolfattah Nawab, the Supreme Leader’s representative for Hajj and pilgrimage affairs, visited the “Nidaa al-Aqsa” mawkib located at pole 833 along the Najaf to Karbala route. He was warmly received by Palestinian scholars and youth present at the mawkib.