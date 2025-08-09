Photos: Representative of Supreme Religious Authority Welcomes Delegations of Fourth Al-Aqsa Call International Conference

According to the AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA), Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbala’i, the representative of the supreme religious authority in Iraq, received the delegations of the Fourth Al-Aqsa Call International Conference at the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S.) in Karbala. This reception marked a significant moment of spiritual and political solidarity, as scholars, activists, and media figures from across the region gathered to reaffirm their support for the Palestinian cause and broader resistance movements.