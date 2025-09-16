Seyyed Nawab: Religions with Common Values Can Pave Way for Global Peace and Justice

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Nawab made the remarks during his visit to Thailand and his participation in a joint meeting at Chulalongkorn Wittayalai University (Machar), where he met with officials and professors of the university.

At the beginning of the session, Prajawat Wutayanu, representing the Thai university, welcomed the Iranian delegation and stressed that the purpose of the gathering was to strengthen communication between scientific and religious institutions of Iran and Thailand, laying the groundwork for dialogue, exchange of experiences, and enhanced cooperation.

He underlined the importance of translating discussions into practical outcomes, particularly through the signing of memorandums of understanding in education, research, and cultural activities.

Dr. Prabandit Suthirat, Vice Chancellor of Chulalongkorn Wittayalai University, also welcomed the Iranian delegation and recalled previous cooperation with Iranian institutions, noting that the university remains open to developing joint projects in the fields of academic exchange, conferences, and research.

He described the planned signing of an educational memorandum of understanding between Thai and Iranian universities as a new step in expanding religious knowledge, promoting cultural interaction, and fostering a culture of global peace, while also strengthening bilateral relations in science, culture, and religious diplomacy.

In his remarks, Hojatoleslam Nawab expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted the urgent need to restore the role of religion in addressing global moral, social, and environmental challenges. He noted the many commonalities between Islam and Buddhism, calling them a significant capacity for academic and cultural cooperation.

“While studying Buddhist texts, especially the Tripitaka, one experiences a spiritual sense similar to reading other divine scriptures, which reflects the closeness of the great religions,” he said.

Nawab added that this meeting marks the beginning of friendship and scientific cooperation between Iran and Thailand, demonstrating how Islam and Buddhism can collaborate within the framework of seeking common ground while respecting differences.

He expressed hope that the signing of an educational memorandum of understanding between universities and religious centers of Iran and Thailand will further scientific diplomacy and pave the way for joint research initiatives in religion, culture, peace, and coexistence.

At the end of the meeting, the parties exchanged cultural and symbolic gifts, affirming their determination to continue cooperation and deepen scientific, cultural, and religious ties between the two nations.



