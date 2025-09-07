Syed Abolhassan Nawab: Prophet Mohammad transformed fanatical society of pre-Islamic era into a united nation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The chairman of the board of trustees of the Qom University of Religions and Denominations hailed the prophet of Islam for transforming the society of pre-Islamic era into a united nation.

Syed Abolhassan Nawab made the remarks in his address at the first webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference held by World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.



The annual conference is held simultaneous with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). The cleric said,” The birth of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) is an opportunity to discuss issues affecting the Islamic world, especially the issue of unity.”



The cleric stated that ignorant behavior was not necessarily due to illiteracy, saying: "It is possible for a person to have higher education but engage in ignorant behavior due to prejudice; therefore, we must know that ignorance is rooted more in nervousness than anything else, not in a lack of knowledge.



The cleric clarified,” Arab society during the era of the Prophet (PBUH) was full of hostility and hatred; from burying girls alive to bloody and long wars between tribes”, and added,” In such an atmosphere, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) emerged and by honoring girls and introducing Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) as an eternal role model, he was able to transform the history of hostility.”



The Prophet (PBUH) also revived the spirit of brotherhood in the Islamic society although the Jews stood against Islam with hatred and betrayal of treaties.



He added: "Fighting bigotry is much more difficult than fighting illiteracy. It is difficult to change the attitude of a bigoted person, even if he has a high education. The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) taught people knowledge along with insight and this led to the transformation of the bigoted Arab society into a united and awake nation."



