Dialogue, mutual respect, countering joint enemy are ways to realize Islamic unity - Ayatollah Ramazani

Ahlulbayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric has counted the ways to realize unity among Muslims among them dialogue and fighting the shared enemies of Muslims from different denominations.

Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, the Director General of Ahlul Bayt (AS) World Assembly made the remarks in an address at the fourth webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference held by Iran’s World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.



He continued: "The solution to achieving Islamic unity is to strengthen common foundations between religions, respectful dialogue, rapprochement between religions, fighting common enemies and also raising awareness.”



“Today, the ruling system is trying to create division among Muslims, but the Islamic world must play a role through unity and cooperation and prevent the enemy's influence", he said.



Ayatullah Ramezani added, “The duty of all of us (Muslims), especially scholars and social activists, is to emphasize the unity of the Islamic nation and confront oppression and tyranny in all dimensions.”



He said,” We come closer to realizing the ideals of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) only by adhering to human dignity and justice” and continued, “The teachings of the great Prophet of Islam (PBUH) can be a great achievement for human society, especially in today's circumstances when the global community needs it more than ever."



Ayatollah Ramazani stated that returning to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) can make the realization of the Islamic Ummah possible, and stated: "The unity of Muslims is more necessary today than ever before. Although the borders of states and nations are formal, they are virtual and unreal borders; what is important is the unity of the Islamic Ummah, which is based on religion, brotherhood, and cooperation."



The prominent cleric added: "The realization of the Prophet's ideal Medina depends on moving along the path of the Islamic Ummah; a Ummah whose educational and civilizational structure is based on the Quran and Hadith, is just and liberal-minded, and whose function is to educate and train all humanity. Strengthening the Islamic Ummah is the main condition for realizing the ideal of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).



The Secretary General of the World Assembly of Ahlul Bayt (AS) referred to the events of early Islam, including Ghadir and Ashura, and said: "All these events can be an opportunity for the realization of the Islamic Ummah."



