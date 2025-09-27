Photos: Meeting of Thai Seminary Association Members with Secretary-General of AhlulBayt World Assembly
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On Thursday, Mehr 3, 1404 (September 25, 2025), members of the Thai Seminary Association visited the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and held a meeting with Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, the Secretary-General of the Assembly. The gathering provided an opportunity for dialogue and exchange on religious and educational matters.
27 September 2025 - 13:23
