Photos: Mourning Ceremony on Demise of Prophet Muhammad in Astaneh Ashrafieh with Speech of Ayatollah Ramazani

On the 28th of Safar 1447 the sacred shrine of Aqa Seyyed Abu Ja'far (PBUH) in the Kiyashahr district of Gilan, Iran a speech by Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly was organized on demise anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and the martyrdom of Imam Hasan Mujtaba. Additionally, a flower offering ritual was performed at the graves of the martyrs of Kiyashahr, also attended by Ayatollah Ramazani, in honor of their sacrifice and legacy.