Imam Reza Shrine hosts special programs for non-Iranian pilgrims during final days of Safar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Events honoring martyrdom anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Imam Hassan, and Imam Reza are scheduled in Imam Reza Shrine under the auspices of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR), the body in charge of the management and maintenance of the shrine.

A series of spiritual programs have been arranged for non-Iranian pilgrims during the final ten days of Safar, the second month of the lunar Islamic calendar.

According to Mehdi Lesani, director of Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs at AQR, these events aim to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Imam Hassan, and Imam Reza. “Pilgrims from various countries will be able to participate in these ceremonies in an atmosphere of devotion and mourning.”



Special gatherings have been planned for Arabic, Urdu, and Azeri-speaking pilgrims, allowing them to engage in rituals using their native languages and cultural expressions.

For Arabic-speaking pilgrims, ceremonies will be held in Ghadir courtyard on Thursday and Friday evenings (Safar 27 and 28), including recitations, speeches by Iraqi cleric Sayyid Zaid al-Battat, elegies, chest-beating rituals, and the Kumail supplication.

On Saturday evening (Safar 29), the night of Imam Reza’s martyrdom, the courtyard will host a spiritual performance titled “Spring of the Sun,” alongside speeches, poetry, and mourning rituals.

On Sunday (Safar 30), the day of Imam Reza’s martyrdom, a midday program will be held in Dar al-Marhama Portico featuring recitations, a sermon, and elegies for Arabic-speaking pilgrims.

Urdu-speaking pilgrims will be welcomed with programs in Ghadir Courtyard on Thursday and Friday evenings (Safar 27 and 28), including recitations, elegies, and sermons. On Sunday afternoon, a ceremony in Goharshad Courtyard will feature elegies and mourning rituals led by Sayyid Imran Ali Naqvi’s group.

Azeri-speaking pilgrims will attend programs in Dar al-Marhama Portico on Friday morning (Safar 28) and Sunday morning (Safar 30), with speeches by Ayat. Sayyid Hassan Ameli and elegies.

Lesani invited all pilgrims to take part in these spiritual gatherings and enjoy spirituality at the sacred atmosphere of Imam Reza Shrine.

