Shia, Sunni unity hailed as key to Iran’s victory in 12-day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Scholars gather at Imam Reza Shrine to honor Prophet Muhammad’s legacy and affirm Muslim solidarity during final days of Safar.

Under the auspices of the Scientific and Cultural Organization of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR), a national conference titled “Prophet Muhammad: Epitome of Ummah’s Unity and Strength” was held at Imam Reza Shrine.

The event brought together over 700 Sunni scholars from across Iran to mark the final days of Safar, the second month of the lunar Islamic calendar, and commemorate the Prophet’s passing.

Ayat. Marvi, the Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, addressed the gathering alongside prominent Sunni clerics including Mamusta Mohammad Amin Rasti, Akhund Naser Mohammad Qezel, Mowlavi Mostafa Hosseini, and Molla Ahmad Mobarakshahi.

Speakers emphasized that unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims was the decisive factor in Iran’s victory over the United States and Israel during the recent 12-day war (June 13-25).

Highlighted the strategic and spiritual resources of the Islamic world, Mowlavi Nazir Ahmad Salami said, “Muslims must overcome internal divisions and reclaim their collective strength”.

Mamusta Rasti stressed: “Islam is inseparable from governance and we need to be vigilant against efforts to isolate religion from public life”.

Akhund Qezel praised the shared reverence for Imam Reza among Sunni communities and called for renewed commitment to unity in the face of global injustice.

Dr. Sheikh Khalil Afra urged: “Different Islamic sects must respect each other, and avoid extremism that undermines Muslim solidarity”.

Also speaking in the event, Mowlavi Hosseini described Iran’s military response as a reflection of spiritual resilience and national cohesion. He cited the Quranic command to “hold fast to the rope of God” as a timeless call for unity.

The conference concluded with a statement read by Molla Ahmad Mobarakshahi, affirming the role of Islamic unity in resisting oppression and preserving the dignity of the Ummah.

