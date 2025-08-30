Sheikh Rahbar: "Messenger of Allah; Hope for Those Seeking Guidance, Strength for Islamic Ummah"

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Rahbar stated that the Prophet of Islam is a figure who brings hope and strength and is a source of guidance for humanity.He said that the Prophet is one of the key commonalities among Islamic schools of thought and even among monotheistic religions.



Sheikh Rahbar explained that the Prophet (PBUH) is a figure agreed upon by all humanity and communities that use him as a role model for guidance. He added that the Messenger of God is the ancestor of the Ahl al-Bayt, and from his lineage came courageous children who were all factors of unity.



This Sunni scholar noted: "We see that the Shia and Sunni, together, are two powerful wings of Islam and a source of pride for humanity. Therefore, the Islamic nation must explain and understand the blessed existence of the Prophet of Islam more than ever before."



Standing Against the Common Enemy



He emphasized that the Prophet was always a source of unity, power, solidarity, and empathy for the Islamic nation, causing it to stand consciously and aware against the common enemy, which he identified as the world-devouring America and the usurping Zionists.



He also said that the Islamic nation, under the guidance of the Messenger of God, must avoid discord and turn to the Holy Quran. He urged Muslims to raise their children in the manner of the Ahl al-Bayt, because the enemy seeks to corrupt the minds of the nation's children and steer them away from the realities of Islam and humanity.



In conclusion, he stressed that the Iranian nation has faced many hard and soft war attacks. He believes that the Prophet of Islam, as a light of guidance for humanity and especially for the noble Iranian nation, can neutralize many of the enemy's plans and conspiracies and strengthen the Islamic nation under his banner.



