Nigerian scholar: Arbaeen Walk Sends a Message of Islamic Unity in Support of Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nigerian Scholar: This Year’s Arbaeen Is a Call for Solidarity with the People of Gaza“This year’s Arbaeen sends a clear message of unity and support for Gaza,” Bello stated.



“We are witnessing Sunni scholars walking shoulder to shoulder with Shia pilgrims in this monumental religious gathering, which Muslims attend annually to express their love and solidarity with the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his holy family.”



Bello, who is also a judge and a prominent pro-Palestine activist in Africa, shared that this was his second time participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.



I’ve attended twice so far, and this year marks my second experience in Karbala,” he said.



When asked about the broader significance of Arbaeen in light of current developments in the Islamic world—especially the situation in Gaza—Bello responded:



“The message of Arbaeen this year is one of unity, solidarity, and support for the oppressed people of Gaza. This is the most important message emerging from Karbala today.”



He further explained how this massive annual pilgrimage can serve the greater causes of the Islamic Ummah: “We must use this occasion to promote unity and collective action on the most pressing issue facing Muslims today—Palestine. All Muslims, whether Shia or Sunni, believe in and love the Prophet (PBUH) and his family. We are devoted to Imam Hussain (AS) and the Messenger of God, whom Allah described as a mercy to all worlds. Therefore, the message of Arbaeen is a universal one. Imam Hussain (AS) does not belong only to Shia Muslims—he belongs to all Muslims around the world.”



Commenting on the participation of Sunni scholars in this year’s Arbaeen walk, Bello said:



“Their presence reflects their readiness and commitment to unity. It is a powerful statement of solidarity and shared purpose.”



