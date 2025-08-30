Sunni Cleric: Cohesion of Muslims is a Common Stance Among All Islamic Denominations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Goldi Kamali, the director of the Khademiyeh School,said: "America, the Zionist regime, and the Western world are seeking to isolate and weaken our country's power. They want to bring the mother of all Islamic countries to the point of weakness and destruction and bring our country to its knees with various political and economic pressures."



Iran's Role in Islamic Unity



Goldi Kamali added: "Global arrogance and the sworn enemies of Islam are trying to prevent the progress and spread of Islam, and unfortunately, some countries are wittingly or unwittingly siding with and supporting them."



This Sunni scholar emphasized that, by God's grace, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the mother of all Islamic countries under the leadership of the Supreme Leader, has so far been able to play a significant role in the unity and proximity of Islamic schools of thought. He stated that the convergence of the Islamic world can, while preserving the positions of Muslims worldwide, bring the unity and cohesion of Muslims to its peak so that no enemy dares to threaten and intimidate the Islamic nation.



Countering Discord Through Unity



Referring to recent events, he said that the methods of global arrogance have changed. By using media and cyberspace, they seek to sow discord and create division among the Islamic nation and its denominations.



The Sunni cleric concluded by emphasizing: "Islam has a great honor and status. The stance of the Islamic nation should be the stance of Islam. This means that the unity and cohesion of Muslims is a common stance among all Islamic denominations and schools of thought, and therefore, it must be considered important."



