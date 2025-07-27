Malaysian thinker: Gaza crimes are final attempt to solidify Zionist-American domination project

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abd al-Ghani Shamsuddin, head of the Assembly of Muslim Scholars in Southeast Asia, discussed reactions to the Zionist-American aggression and affront to the Supreme Leader's personality, stating: "This reaction within the Axis of Resistance was very swift and strong, indicating Imam Khamenei's pivotal role as a leader opposing the system of domination."He noted that some free nations and writers also vociferously expressed their opposition to this disrespect and insolence, adding: "Unfortunately, at the level of official Arab regimes, they chose silence in this regard, and some even aligned and cooperated with the Zionist regime."



The Malaysian preacher stated: "The great contradiction that becomes apparent here is that the enemy attacks and disrespects a leader who defends Al-Quds, but the Arab compromisers have remained silent for fear of their master in Washington."



The head of the Malaysian Union of Scholars, in response to a question about whether a repeat of the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran would lead to a widespread regional war, stated: "Any new aggression by the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran will not only have no limited consequences or timeframe but will ignite a widespread regional war that will include broad fronts of resistance from Lebanon to Yemen, Gaza, and Iraq, and perhaps new fronts that have not yet entered."



He cited strategic shifts in international stances and security tremors within the Zionist regime itself as other consequences of this war, explaining: "It has become clear to everyone that this regime cannot endure a prolonged war or a war on multiple fronts."



The Malaysian scholar warned that the region is on the verge of explosion, and any adventurism by the Zionist regime will certainly face an unprecedented response.



Sheikh Shamsuddin also listed among the duties of Muslim scholars the exposure of the American-Zionist project to sow discord among the Islamic Ummah, which makes no distinction between Sunni and Shia and whose primary goal is to weaken Islam.



The Malaysian preacher also referred to the catastrophic situation in occupied Palestine, especially the war of genocide and starvation waged by the Zionist regime against women, children, and other civilians in the Gaza Strip, and the reasons for the silence and indifference of the Arab world and Islamic countries in the face of this scene. He said: "What is more painful is the silence of Arab regimes and even their complicity and partnership in this continuous massacre in Gaza."



Regarding the reasons for this complicity, he pointed to the complete dependence of these regimes on the United States for their foreign policy decisions, the transformation of some of these regimes from enemies of the Zionist regime to its secret and overt allies, the removal of the Palestinian issue from the priorities of these regimes' media and official policies, and the fragmentation of nations and their preoccupation with internal sectarian and tribal conflicts.



Sheikh Shamsuddin concluded: "The crimes and aggressions we witness today are the final attempt to solidify the Zionist-American domination project. But when the Islamic Ummah regains its awareness, unites, and trusts its struggling and steadfast scholars, then a different future awaits it. What is expected today is to re-identify the enemy, set aside marginal conflicts, and move towards building a free Ummah that resists, builds, and believes that victory is a divine promise."



