Yemeni Armed Forces announce escalation against Israel over Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced plans to escalate military operations against Israel in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the Yemeni Armed Forces called on nations around the world to exert pressure on the Israeli regime to cease its aggression and lift the blockade on Gaza to prevent further escalation.

They emphasized that their decision to intensify attacks on Israel stems from their moral and humanitarian obligation to address the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The Yemeni Armed Forces highlighted the rapid developments in occupied Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip, where the ongoing conflict has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians amid a prolonged siege and military assault.

They said that in light of the continued, horrific massacres occurring in our contemporary history, Yemen finds itself facing a profound religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility toward the oppressed people who are subjected daily to relentless killing and destruction by air, land, and sea bombardments.

The severe blockade has led to starvation and thirst in steadfast and proud Gaza, which is unacceptable to any human being, especially Arabs and Muslims, the statement read.

Consequently, the Yemeni Armed Forces said they have decided to escalate military support operations and implement a fourth phase of a naval blockade against Israel. This phase includes targeting all ships belonging to any company that engages with Israeli ports, regardless of the company’s nationality, in locations accessible to the Yemeni armed forces.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have issued a warning to all companies to cease dealings with Israeli ports immediately upon the announcement of this statement. Failure to comply will result in their vessels being targeted anywhere within reach of Yemeni missiles and drones.

The Armed Forces reiterated their call for countries to intervene to prevent this escalation, urging them to pressure Israel to halt its aggression and lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip. “There is no free person on this earth who can accept what is happening,” they stated.

The actions of the Yemeni Armed Forces reflect a moral and humanitarian commitment to stand against the injustice faced by the Palestinian people. They declared that all military operations would cease immediately upon the cessation of aggression against Gaza and the lifting of the blockade, the statement said.

The Yemeni army condemned the persistent aggression against Gaza, attributing it to what they described as the shameful silence of the Arab, Islamic, and international communities.

Since the onset of the conflict in Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces have launched numerous attacks on vessels bound for Israel and have targeted locations deep within the occupied Palestinian territories using missiles and drones.

....................

End/ 257