Yemen threatens closure of Bab al-Mandab strait over Gaza crisis

27 July 2025 - 13:08
Source: Yemen Press
Major General Bakil Saleh al-Wahbi of the Sana’a forces warned that upcoming military actions would target Israel and its partners in response to continued aggression in Gaza. He stated that closing the Bab al-Mandab strait could pressure global actors to address the blockade-induced famine.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Bakil Saleh al-Wahbi, commander of the al-Wahbi brigades under the Sana’a forces, declared that future military actions would be painful for the Israeli enemy and its allies.

In his statement, al-Wahbi indicated that among the public and military demands was the phased or full closure of the Bab al-Mandab strait should the Israeli assault on Gaza persist.

He explained that shutting down Bab al-Mandab would serve as an effective means to hold the international community accountable for the famine in Gaza, which he attributed to the Israeli-American blockade.

Al-Wahbi stressed that Yemen will not remain passive in the face of ongoing war crimes and genocide.

