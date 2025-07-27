Yemen threatens closure of Bab al-Mandab strait over Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Bakil Saleh al-Wahbi, commander of the al-Wahbi brigades under the Sana’a forces, declared that future military actions would be painful for the Israeli enemy and its allies.

In his statement, al-Wahbi indicated that among the public and military demands was the phased or full closure of the Bab al-Mandab strait should the Israeli assault on Gaza persist.

He explained that shutting down Bab al-Mandab would serve as an effective means to hold the international community accountable for the famine in Gaza, which he attributed to the Israeli-American blockade.

Al-Wahbi stressed that Yemen will not remain passive in the face of ongoing war crimes and genocide.

