Massive Yemeni marches rally in support of Gaza, condemn Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The unprecedented million-person marches were staged on Friday in the capital Sanaa, and several other Yemeni provinces in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In the marches, the participants expressed the Yemeni street’s anger and strong condemnation of the ongoing massacres the Israeli occupation’s perpetrating against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The crowds flooded into Al-Sabeen Square in central Sanaa, chanting slogans denouncing the Israeli aggression and open American support for it. Yemenis affirmed their full readiness to support Gaza by all possible means, amid escalating crimes of genocide and starvation.

The demonstrations affirmed that they would not tolerate towards the genocide of Gaza and the violation of the nation and its sanctities.

During the march, the Grand Mufti of Yemen, Shamsuddin Sharafuddin praised the stances of the free scholars who fulfilled their duty in supporting the oppressed in Gaza, reminding the rest of the nation’s scholars, especially the scholars of the surrounding area, of their religious and humanitarian responsibility toward the besieged and starving people.

“We are pained by the silence and inaction of the nation as it watches a Muslim people being annihilated by hunger and thirst on all sides, without the consciences of its rulers or armies being stirred,” the protesters added.

They held the United States and the Zionist entity fully responsible for using the blockade and starvation as weapons of mass genocide against civilians in Gaza.

The demonstrators emphasized that the Palestinian cause will remain a top priority for the free Yemeni people, and that supporting the resistance is an irreversible choice and an integral part of religious affiliation and a religious and moral duty.

....................

End/ 257