Rallies held across Saada to protest Gaza genocide, starvation siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: About 39 protest rallies were held on Friday across Saada province to condemn the starvation and the genocidal war the Israeli occupation’s committing in Gaza Strip.

In the rallies, the participants chanted slogans in support of the heroic military operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces deep inside the Zionist entity supporting Gaza.

They affirmed that they would not stand idly by in the face of the cries of the starving people of Gaza, denouncing the shameful and disgraceful stance of the Arab and Islamic nations regarding the ongoing war of starvation waged by the Zionist enemy entity.

The protesters pointed out that the Arab regimes are a primary partner in these crimes, through their shameful silence and failure to act to rescue the people of Gaza and take steps to bring in medicine, food, and fuel to the Strip.

...................

End/ 257