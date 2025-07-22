  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Yemen armed forces attack Ben Gurion Airport with missile

22 July 2025 - 11:43
News ID: 1710424
Source: Mehr
Yemen armed forces attack Ben Gurion Airport with missile

Yemen’s armed forces announced a special missile operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied city of Lod using a "Palestine-2" hypersonic ballistic missile.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s armed forces announced a special missile operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied city of Lod using a "Palestine-2" hypersonic ballistic missile.

The spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces stated that the missile force carried out a special military operation targeting the airport in the occupied area of Lod (Yafa region).

He said the operation was conducted using a "Palestine-2" hypersonic ballistic missile and successfully hit its target.

According to Yahya Saree, the operation caused millions of Zionist settlers to flee to shelters and halted the airport’s operations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli media reported that Ben Gurion Airport and the airspace over the occupied territories were shut down following a missile launch from Yemen.

................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha