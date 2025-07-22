Yemen armed forces attack Ben Gurion Airport with missile

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s armed forces announced a special missile operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied city of Lod using a "Palestine-2" hypersonic ballistic missile.

The spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces stated that the missile force carried out a special military operation targeting the airport in the occupied area of Lod (Yafa region).

He said the operation was conducted using a "Palestine-2" hypersonic ballistic missile and successfully hit its target.

According to Yahya Saree, the operation caused millions of Zionist settlers to flee to shelters and halted the airport’s operations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli media reported that Ben Gurion Airport and the airspace over the occupied territories were shut down following a missile launch from Yemen.

................

End/ 257