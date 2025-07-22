Yemeni drone attack hits occupied territories without warning

AhlulBayt News Agency: A drone attack was launched from Yemen on the occupied territories, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli military radio reported that a drone was fired from the Yemeni territory towards the occupied territories.

The attack was carried out while none of the sirens in the occupied territories were activated.

The Israeli military officials have expressed concern that the warning system is not working.

The Israeli regime has been repeatedly targeted by missile and drone attacks by the Yemeni armed forces in recent months.

The attacks by Yemen's Ansarullah have intensified, especially after the start of the Gaza war, and have also targeted areas such as the port of Eilat.

