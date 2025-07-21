Ansarullah official: Over one million Yemenis ready to join fight against Zionist regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ahmad al-Imam, the cultural representative of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement in Iran, says more than one million Yemenis have completed military training and stand ready to confront the Zionist regime in defense of the oppressed people of Gaza.

Hawzah News Agency- Speaking at a press conference coinciding with the days of Ashura and the anniversary of the martyrdom of Zayd ibn Ali (AS), al-Imam emphasized the profound historical and religious ties binding the Yemeni struggle with the legacy of resistance in Islam. “Imam Zayd, son of Imam Sajjad (AS), rose against tyranny in the spirit of Karbala. His martyrdom continues to inspire the people of Yemen,” he said.

Victory of the Axis of Resistance

Congratulating the Islamic Republic of Iran on its “decisive victory” in the recent 12-day confrontation with the Zionist regime and the United States, al-Imam hailed the Iranian leadership’s strategic response. “Iran turned the enemy’s aggression into an opportunity for victory. This was achieved through trust in God, wise leadership, unity among the people, and the domestic production of precision missiles and drones,” he stated.

He commended Iran’s national media for its role in countering psychological warfare and misinformation, adding, “Iran’s Broadcasting Corporation carried out the jihad of explanation, which prompted the enemy to target the media front.”

Humanitarian Disaster in Gaza

Turning to the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, al-Imam described the humanitarian crisis as catastrophic. “Between 100 to 200 people are being martyred every day—not only by bombs, but through starvation,” he said. He called for immediate support from the global Muslim community through media efforts and financial aid, warning that the enemy is deliberately distracting public attention from Gaza through false narratives.

Yemeni Preparedness and Resistance

Al-Imam revealed that over a million Yemenis have undergone military training and are prepared to take up arms in defense of Gaza. “Yemen is a fully armed nation. Our people are organized and focused on supporting the Palestinian cause,” he said, adding that weekly mass rallies held across Yemen serve as a powerful expression of solidarity with Gaza.

He dismissed attempts by the Zionist regime to downplay these demonstrations as unrelated to the Palestinian issue, asserting: “The Yemeni nation knows its role in the resistance front.”

Al-Imam also highlighted the growing boycott movement within Yemen, saying, “We have actively stopped the use of Zionist regime products. We hope this campaign expands to other Muslim countries.”

Military Self-Sufficiency and U.S. Allegations

Rejecting recent claims by the United States that it seized Iranian weapons bound for Yemen, al-Imam declared: “These accusations are baseless. Yemen produces its own weapons—we are a weapons-producing nation and do not rely on imports.”

He emphasized that Yemen’s military operations targeting the Zionist regime are being carried out in full coordination with Hamas and the regional Axis of Resistance. “Despite the blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia and the United States, we continue to confront the enemy and have pushed American influence back from the region,” he said.

Sanctions and Humanitarian Impact

Addressing the impact of Western-imposed sanctions, al-Imam stated that the most vulnerable—especially the sick—have borne the brunt of the restrictions. “Sanctions have severely affected those in need of medical care and international treatment. Yet, the Yemeni people remain steadfast through a culture of cooperation and solidarity.”

Call for Islamic Unity

In conclusion, al-Imam warned against enemy efforts to sow discord among Muslim nations. “The Zionist regime and its allies are constantly trying to divide the Islamic Ummah. Our strength lies in unity, and it is only through collective resistance that we can expose the truth and defeat their plans.”

