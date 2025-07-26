Hamas welcomes France’s decision to recognize State of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Movement Hamas has welcomed French president Emmanuel Macron’s announcement of his country’s intention to recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting in September.

In a statement last night, Hamas described the French decision as a “positive step” and a “move in the right direction towards achieving justice for the oppressed Palestinian people.”

Hamas said this step “supports the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent Palestinian state over all their occupied territories with Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Movement considered this French position as an “important political development that reflects the growing international conviction in the justice of the Palestinian cause and the (Israeli) occupation’s failure to distort the facts.”

Hamas called on all countries, particularly those in Europe, to follow France’s example and fully acknowledge the Palestinian people’s national rights.

The Movement stressed that such steps represent political and moral pressure on Israel, which “persists in its crimes, aggression and genocidal war and starvation against the Palestinians in Gaza, and its occupation and settlement expansion in the West Bank and Jerusalem.”

