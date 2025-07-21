Israel builds secret forward base “Israela” in northern Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli army is reportedly establishing a new secret outpost dubbed “Israela” in northern Gaza to prevent any future potential attacks from the Gaza Strip, similar to the operation of October 7, 2023.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday that the “Israela” was a dual-purpose facility that would “project power and serve as an additional forward defense line to prevent any potential invasion.”

Situated alongside two other outposts, the base offers a vantage point overlooking key northern Gaza territories, including Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, Jabalia, and Gaza City in the distance.

The commanding officer of Battalion 969, overseeing the construction, said his unit was determined to complete the base while maintaining combat operations against Hamas fighters in Beit Hanoun.

Nevertheless, many soldiers at the new position said they understood Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas could announce a new ceasefire any day, which would include a total withdrawal of Israeli troops.

.....................

End/ 257