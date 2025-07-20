West Bank cities hold rallies in support of Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Cities across the occupied West Bank have witnessed mass demonstrations in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, as anger mounts over Israel’s continued blockade and starvation campaign against civilians in the besieged territory.

According to the Palestinian Shehab News Agency, the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank held a large rally Saturday evening, with participants strongly condemning the Israeli regime’s military assaults and its deliberate policy of denying food to Gaza residents.

In Ramallah, central West Bank, locals began a vigil in support of Gaza and to denounce systematic Israeli war crimes, particularly the use of starvation as a weapon against civilians.

Protesters in Ramallah chanted slogans such as “O Gaza, our pride” and “We are your men, Hamas,” expressing their support for both the people of Gaza and the resistance movement.

In Nablus, demonstrators echoed similar sentiments, shouting “From Nablus, greetings to our proud Gaza,” while slamming Israel’s continued assaults and siege that has led to acute shortages of food and water for over two million Palestinians.

Meanwhile, various groups in the West Bank called for a general strike in solidarity with Gaza.

According to Palestinian media reports, West Bank residents are expected to join a full-day strike on Sunday to protest the blockade and the deliberate starvation of Gazans.

Hamas also issued a statement backing the strike call, urging Arab and Islamic nations to observe Sunday and the days ahead as a “Day of Rage” against Israel’s occupation policies.

The Gaza-based resistance group appealed to freedom-loving people worldwide to join the campaign through widespread protests and strikes to help save Gazans from starvation and thirst.

The movement also urged political, diplomatic, parliamentary, labor, and student institutions across the globe to pressure their governments and support the Palestinian people until Israel halts its aggression and lifts the siege.

Gaza’s Government Media Office also issued a statement calling on the international community, world governments, rights organizations, and political institutions to open permanent and safe corridors for food and medicine deliveries to Gaza under direct and effective supervision, without Israeli interference.

The statement described the blockade as a collective crime against civilians and called for its immediate end.

It also demanded international pressure to stop the genocide, starvation policies, and mass displacement in Gaza, and stressed the need for urgent international investigations into the starvation crimes and prosecution of those responsible.

