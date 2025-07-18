40,000 Palestinians defy Israeli restrictions to pray at Aqsa Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem despite heavy Israeli security restrictions limiting access to the holy site.

According to the Islamic Awqaf Administration in Jerusalem, approximately 40,000 Muslims attended the Friday sermon and prayer at the mosque.

Following the congregational prayer, funeral prayers were held in memory of martyrs from Gaza and the West Bank.

Reports indicate that Israeli occupation police blocked thousands of worshipers from entering the mosque and denied others entry into Jerusalem for Friday observance.

Many Jerusalemite men and women banned from accessing the mosque had to perform Friday prayers in the surrounding streets of the city.

In a related statement, senior Hamas official Haroun Nasiruddin called on Palestinians in Jerusalem, 1948-occupied Palestine, and all those able to enter the city to attend prayers at the Aqsa Mosque and protect it from settler violations.

Nasiruddin emphasized that a strong Muslim presence at Aqsa is a direct act of resistance against Israeli efforts to sever the site’s Islamic identity.

He asserted that the perseverance of Palestinians in Jerusalem—despite home demolitions, displacement, and persecution—delivers a powerful message against the occupation and its annexation and Judaization agenda.

Nasiruddin condemned ongoing violations targeting Jerusalem and Aqsa, declaring that such provocations would only hasten Israel’s downfall and removal from the land.

