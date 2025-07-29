Israeli settler kills Palestinian teacher in Masafer Yatta region

AhlulBayt News Agency: A 31-year-old Palestinian teacher and activist has been shot dead by an Israeli settler while defending local land from encroachment in the Masafer Yatta region, south of Hebron.

Odeh Mohammed Khalil Al-Hathalin, who was a father of three—his oldest child only six years old—was known for his strong opposition to Israeli settlement expansion in the area and had been actively involved in community efforts to protect Palestinian land.

The incident occurred on Monday while Al-Hathalin was participating in a protest against the bulldozing of land in Khirbet Umm al-Khair, where residents are frequently confronted with illegal land seizures.

Reports indicate that he was not alone; another Palestinian was injured during the same assault when an Israeli settler struck him with the hammer arm of a bulldozer.

News of Al-Hathalin’s death was met with grief and outrage among community activists and supporters.

Friends described him as a brave and kind individual who worked tirelessly to represent his community, often welcoming visitors and sharing the hardships faced by Palestinians in the South Hebron Hills.

"Odeh was a courageous activist, and his loss is a devastating blow to all of us who knew him," a fellow activist stated.

Eyewitnesses said that the attack involved several settlers, including a prominent figure known as Yinon Levy.

Levy has been accused of orchestrating violence against Palestinians and has been the subject of international sanctions due to his actions in the region.

Video footage reportedly captured Levy shooting into a crowd of local Palestinians during the assault, highlighting the ongoing dangers faced by those opposed to settlement expansion.

The village of Um al-Kheir, where Al-Hathalin lived, has seen persistent violence and intimidation from settlers and Israeli authorities for years.

The community, situated in Area C of the West Bank, is not recognized by the Israeli military, placing residents at constant risk of home demolitions and other forms of violence.

Tragically, this incident echoes the death of another community leader, Hajj Suleiman Hathaleen, who was killed last year under similar circumstances.

Activists and advocates are calling for accountability, expressing frustration over the lack of consequences for settlers who commit acts of violence against Palestinians.

"Odeh is merely the latest victim of a brutal system designed to make life unlivable for Palestinians," they proclaimed, calling his death a wake-up call for the international community regarding the ongoing injustices faced by Palestinians.

As the community mourns the loss of a dedicated father and activist, a collective plea for justice reverberates through the region.

The legacy of Odeh Al-Hathalin serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for Palestinian rights and the urgent need for international attention to the situation in the West Bank. May his memory inspire action and solidarity in the fight for justice and peace.

