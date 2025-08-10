Settlers target historic spring in Jericho amid escalating attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank were subjected to renewed settler attacks, with incidents reported in both Jericho and Salfit governorates. Locals describe these assaults as part of a deliberate campaign aimed at displacing them and expanding Israeli settlements.

In the Shalal al-Auja region north of Jericho, settler groups released livestock into Palestinian residential areas—a tactic residents say has escalated in recent weeks.

Settlers have also targeted the community’s historic water spring, a vital source in the Jordan Valley. Locals warn that this poses a serious threat to the survival of the Bedouin population living there.

This area is among the most frequently attacked in the West Bank, where residents endure repeated raids, home demolitions, and property destruction.

Bedouin communities in the Jordan Valley—over 200 in number—have suffered nearly 5,000 documented violations by Israeli occupation forces and settlers in less than two years since the onset of the Gaza genocide.

These violations include demolitions of homes, land confiscation, destruction of crops, and denial of access to water and electricity. Residents say these measures are designed to forcibly displace them.

Meanwhile, in the village of Farkha, south of Salfit, seven settlers—two of them armed—assaulted Palestinian farmers working their land in the Al-Safha area.

Eyewitnesses reported that the settlers fired live bullets and cut down olive trees. Israeli soldiers later arrived and detained ten Palestinians instead of the attackers.

Residents say settlers routinely graze livestock on their farmland and launch repeated attacks to prevent cultivation, clearing the way for land seizure and settlement expansion.

