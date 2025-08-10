Al-Quds annexation and displacement plans will fail “no matter the cost” - Hamas vows

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hamas official has condemned the surge in Israeli settler incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, describing them as desperate attempts to impose full Jewish control over the holy site and the occupied city of Al-Quds.

Haroun Nasser al-Din, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, said the past week saw more than 4,761 settlers, among them ministers and Knesset members, enter the Mosque’s compound.

He said these incursions have included bringing Torah symbols into Al-Aqsa courtyards, performing public rituals, provocative dances, and desecrating graves in the Bab al-Rahma cemetery.

According to Nasser al-Din, such acts reveal “the ugly criminal face” of the settler mobs, who operate under the protection of what he called the extremist occupation government.

He also condemned the recent demolition of homes belonging to dozens of Jerusalemite families within days, calling it part of a systematic policy aimed at breaking the will of the city’s residents.

Nasser al-Din vowed that the steadfastness and determination of Jerusalemites, and their commitment to their land, rights, and holy sites, would not be broken “no matter how far the occupation goes in its crimes and oppression.”

The Hamas leader said all Judaization projects targeting Al-Quds are part of the occupation’s broader plan for annexation and displacement, plans he insisted “will never be realized regardless of the sacrifices and costs.”

He urged Palestinians, along with the Arab and Islamic world, to intensify efforts to protect Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa, defeat the aggression, and “purify our land from the defilement of the occupiers.”



/129