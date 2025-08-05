Yahya among top 100 most popular boy names in England

AhlulBayt News Agency: The name Yahya has entered the list of the 100 most popular names for boys born in England and Wales for the first time.

Mohammed topped the list of boys' names in England and Wales for the second consecutive year, followed by Noah in second place and Oliver in third—just as it was in 2023.

New entries among the top 100 girl names in England and Wales this year include: Eloise, Nora, Myla, Rosa, Athena, Sara, and Zoe. New entries for boys include: Austin, Nathan, Vinny, and Yahya.

This list was published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS), which compiles data from birth records.

The weekly Jewish Chronicle, which covers news related to the Jewish minority in the UK and worldwide, noted the rise of the name Yahya, which is the name of the martyred head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, into the top 100 names for children born in England and Wales.

The newspaper explained that Yahya rose 33 places compared to the previous year, becoming the 93rd most popular boy name in England by 2024.



