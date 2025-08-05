Over 600 retired Israeli security officials urge Trump to push Netanyahu toward Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 600 retired Israeli security officials, including former heads of the Shin Bet and Mossad intelligence agencies, have called on U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the ongoing war in Gaza.

According to Mehr, in an open letter released to the media on Monday and reported by France 24, over 550 former officials urged Trump to “steer” Netanyahu’s decisions toward a ceasefire, warning that the prolonged conflict is threatening Israel’s national security and moral integrity.

Ami Ayalon, former director of the Shin Bet internal security service, stated in a video accompanying the letter: “At first, this was a just war — a defensive war. But once all military objectives were achieved, it ceased to be just.”

The war, now nearing its 23rd month, began following the October 7, 2023 Al-Aqsa Flood operation launched by Hamas. Israel responded with a large-scale military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which has since drawn widespread international criticism over its humanitarian impact.

In recent weeks, global pressure has intensified on Israel to agree to a ceasefire that would allow for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and enable United Nations agencies to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians trapped in the enclave.

The letter, signed by hundreds of former military and intelligence officials, reflects growing concern within Israel’s security establishment about the long-term consequences of the war. Ayalon warned that the continued fighting is causing Israel to “lose its security and identity.”

The appeal to Trump comes amid broader diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and restore stability to the region.

