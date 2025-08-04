Israeli intelligence admits its failure to understand Houthi dialect

AhlulBayt News Agency: In continuation of Yemen’s successful military operations in the Red Sea, major international shipping companies, led by Denmark’s Maersk, have been taken urgent insurance measures, including raising contingency reserve fees, a measure that stems from the rise in navigational risks.

The company justified this decision by citing the current situation in the Red Sea, arguing that these additional fees were in addition to shipping and insurance fees, which have already risen significantly due to the Yemeni ban on shipping to Israeli ports.

This ban was part of the effort to support Gaza against the genocidal war and starvation waged by the Zionist occupation.

An analysis by the American newspaper “The Cradle” revealed the failure of the United States and Europe to halt Sanaa’s support for Gaza, noting that Sanaa’s forces’ announcement of the resumption of attacks on “Israel”-linked commercial vessels has renewed tensions in the region, coinciding with the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The analysis also questioned the effectiveness of Western naval forces and their allies, despite the presence of multiple foreign military bases in Djibouti, stressing that “Yemen is one of the strongest elements of the axis of resistance and shows no signs of retreat”.

It added that Trump believed that any direct US military intervention could embroil the United States in a “quagmire” from which it would be difficult to emerge, with uncertain outcomes, especially Yemen’s ability to threaten any ship passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait be made this strategic waterway fraught with danger.

In a related context, the American Bloomberg Agency revealed that “Israel” had been seeking to implement a radical “intelligence transformation” following its failure on October 7, 2023, in confronting the Yemeni front. An Israeli intelligence officer admitted that Israeli intelligence agencies had suffered from a “fundamental misunderstanding of Hamas’s ideology and the nature and formations of Yemen.”

It confirmed that “Israel” did not possess any sensitive information about Yemeni targets or movements, noting that eavesdropping teams had difficulty understanding the Houthi dialect, which prompted them to recruit Israelis of Yemeni origin to assist.

There was a new plan included reviving the Arabic-language recruitment program and training forces in it, with the goal of reducing reliance on technology and building a cadre of spies and analysts with extensive knowledge of local dialects, particularly Yemeni, Gazan, and Iraqi, as well as a deep understanding of Islamic doctrines.

Bloomberg explained that this shift was toward relying on human resources and expanding the investigations unit, rather than focusing excessively on technology such as satellites and drones. Resources are also being allocated to an internal unit tasked with challenging prevailing analyses through unconventional thinking, known by an Aramaic phrase from the Talmud: ” “מסתבראmeaning “the opposite may be plausible”.



