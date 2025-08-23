Ansarullah Leader condemns “Greater Israel” plan, vows continued support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli atrocities in the occupied West Bank and Gaza fall within the framework of the so-called “Greater Israel” plan, which is anchored in a falsified and distorted ideology, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement said.

Adul-Malik al-Houthi, in a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni Capital Sana’a on Thursday evening, emphasized that the scheme, being promoted by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is anchored in a falsified and distorted ideology.

He pointed to the 1969 arson attack by an extremist at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Israeli-occupied East al-Quds, noting that the occupying Tel Aviv regime not only seeks to divide and isolate the holy city of al-Quds but also is hell-bent on destroying the sacred site and replacing it with a third Jewish temple.

“The Zionist plan is based on distorted religious concepts, which consider it a divine mission to completely dominate the entire world. Western supporters of this plan are propagating it in the United States, Europe and Australia. Its advocates deem its implementation translates as the fulfillment of God's commandments,” Houthi said.

The term "Greater Israel" has been used since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War to describe the territories occupied by the Israeli regime, including East al-Quds, the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and Syria’s strategic Golan Heights.

Early Zionist thinkers, such as Ze’ev Jabotinsky—widely regarded as the ideological forerunner of Netanyahu’s Likud party—expanded this vision to include present-day Jordan. The idea of "Greater Israel" is a core tenet of Likud’s political legacy, rooted in Revisionist Zionism.

The Ansarullah leader characterized Zionism as a great danger to all human societies, stating that the political movement targets not only Palestine but also the entire Muslim world, including Mecca and Medina.

He called for utmost vigilance in the Muslim world in the face of the deception of the Zionist enemy, stating that the greatest injustice of all time is the crime of the century against Palestinians, which is being perpetrated on the basis of distorted narratives.

Houthi then expressed surprise at the apathy of Muslims worldwide towards the Zionist regime’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip, condemning the inaction as disgraceful.

The Ansarullah chief condemned the Israeli regime’s shelling and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza as extremely horrendous.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Houthi stridently criticized Egypt's multi-billion-dollar natural gas import deal with Israel as a disaster and a great blessing to the usurping regime.

He lambasted the calls for the disarmament of the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement, noting this position is the position of Saudi Arabia, certain Arab regimes and even the Palestinian Authority.

The Ansarullah leader also took a swipe at the Lebanese government’s decision, under pressure from the United States, to disarm Hezbollah, stating that the step serves the Israeli enemy.

Houthi finally reiterated the Yemeni nation's support for oppressed nations, stressing that Yemeni armed forces' operations in solidarity with Palestinians will continue and any ship that violates the embargo imposed on the Zionist regime will be targeted in the Red Sea.

