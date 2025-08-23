Hussain Day commemorated at Victorian Parliament in Australia

AhlulBayt News Agency: The second Hussain Day (AS) ceremony was held at the Victorian Parliament under the auspices of the International Khairul Amal Network, bringing together members of parliament, academics, and leaders of multiple faith traditions to honor the universal message of justice, freedom, and humanity embodied by Imam Hussain (AS).

The event, directed by Sayyid Asad Taqvi, President of the Khairul Amal Network, highlighted the significance of introducing the culture of Ashura to international audiences. In his opening remarks, Taqvi welcomed participants and described the gathering as a meaningful step toward promoting the message of Imam Hussain (AS) on a global scale.

A recorded message was also broadcast from Hojatoleslam Sayyid Abul Qasim Razavi, Chairman of the Australian Council of Shia Scholars and Imam of Melbourne’s Friday Prayer, speaking from near the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala. He described Imam Hussain as “a messenger of human dignity, justice, and moral values,” noting that the gathering in the Victorian Parliament symbolized the universality and timeless relevance of Ashura.

The ceremony also featured a keynote address by Hojatoleslam Syed Mohammad Ali Naqvi, faculty member at Al-Mustafa International University, marking his first speech at the Australian Parliament. He emphasized that Imam Hussain’s call for justice transcends time and geography, adding: “In the heart of a Western parliament, the voice of Imam Hussain (AS) is heard. In a world plagued by oppression and violence, the message of Karbala is needed more than ever.”

Leaders of Hindu, Sikh, Christian, and Sunni communities, along with several members of parliament, also delivered speeches praising Imam Hussain’s legacy. They underscored his inspiring role in advancing peace, equality, justice, and interfaith coexistence. Representatives of the Shia Ulema Council likewise attended the gathering, stressing the need to continue presenting the Ashura message in international forums.

The ceremony was widely described as a symbol of religious and cultural convergence, illustrating how the message of Imam Hussain (AS) transcends geographic, sectarian, and ethnic boundaries. More than a commemoration, the event was seen as a platform for strengthening universal human values, promoting justice, and fostering peaceful coexistence across societies.

