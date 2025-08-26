Senior Iranian cleric urges Shia-Sunni solidarity to confront regional threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric emphasized the need to strengthen solidarity between Shias and Sunnis, considering Islamic unity above individual duties such as Salah.

If Muslims were together, no power would dare to attack oppressed Islamic nations, Ayatollah Seyed Kazem Nourmofidi, the Leader’s representative in Golestan Province, said in a meeting of advisors to the Secretariat of the Planning Council for Iran’s Sunni Religious Schools.

He praised the Secretariat’s actions in appointing advisors and paying attention to Sunni elites, emphasizing the need to maintain and strengthen Islamic unity.

“From the first days of assuming the responsibility, I have made the issue of unity the basis (of my activities), and I believe that the way to achieve it is through mutual acceptance, respect, and honesty.”

He said Islamic unity is not simply a political slogan, but rather has its roots in the Quran, where God says, “And hold fast to the rope of Allah, all of you, and do not become divided.” (Verse 103 of Surah Al Imran)

Criticizing some divisive behaviors, Ayatollah Nourmofidi added, “The Quran and reason call us to mutual respect and (urge us) to avoid insulting sacred things. If the Islamic Ummah were united, today’s enemies would not dare to behave in this way towards the people of Palestine and Gaza. For this reason, the issue of unity is more obligatory for me than Salah (daily prayers); because prayer is an individual duty, but unity is considered the general responsibility of the Islamic Ummah.”

Referring to the enemies’ efforts to undermine Islamic beliefs through the media and tools of power, he said that the only way to confront these threats is to strengthen unity, tolerance, and mutual understanding among Islamic sects.

