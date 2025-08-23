"School of Unity" of the Revolution's Leaders is an Enduring Model for Islamic World

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, in a meeting with Ayatollah Sayyid Kazem Noormofidi, the Supreme Leader's representative in Golestan province, praised his prominent status and stated: "The World Forum for Proximity has held three regional conferences on Islamic unity in the provinces of Kurdistan, Golestan, and West Azerbaijan. The fourth conference will be held once again in this province due to Golestan's high capacity, especially during the recent 12-day defense and the enlightening stances of its Sunni scholars."



A Fundamental Difference in Approach to Unity



Referring to Imam Khomeini's approach to unity, Dr. Shahriari said: "Imam's ideology was fundamentally different from that of Ayatollah Boroujerdi. Ayatollah Boroujerdi tried to have the Shia accepted alongside the Sunnis, but Imam Khomeini, in his capacity as a great Shia religious authority, declared that the Shia accept Sunnis as a school of thought. This action was a turning point in the history of the Qom seminary and a transformative event that still needs to be promoted."



Progress and Obstacles to Global Unity



Dr. Shahriari raised a question about the future of proximity, stating: "Whether we have been able to expand the project of proximity and unity in the Islamic world or have regressed is a matter that needs to be examined. We have been successful in our country, but extremist ideologies like takfir, the Daeshi caliphate, and Golan have created serious obstacles on the path of global unity. Nevertheless, the Islamic Republic has created an inspiring model in the Islamic world, the signs of which are evident in proximity conferences and pro-unity movements."



