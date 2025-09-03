Sunni cleric: Iran’s victory over Israel revived hope in heart of Gazans

AhlulBayt News Agency; A senior Iranian cleric said the 12-day Israeli-imposed war revealed that the Tel Aviv regime is not invincible and Iran’s victory in the aggression revived hope in the hearts of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Molavi Es’haq Madani noted,” The Islamic Republic of Iran was victorious in the defensive war initiated by the Zionist regime, and this victory restored hope to the hearts of the people of Gaza that the Israeli regime can be destroyed”He made the remarks in an address at the webinar entitled “Iran, manifestation of Islamic Unity and Determination” held by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought in Tuesday.



He said,” The 12-Day Israeli-imposed war showed the world that Israel is not invincible. Although the usurping Israeli regime had resorted to a strategy of surprise, it was the Islamic Republic of Iran that was able to win this war through unity and empathy".



The Iranian scholar noted, “The war with Israel made the Iranian people more prepared and united, and in the meantime, the Islamic nations were very pleased with Iran's attack on the Israeli regime and prayed in their hearts for the victory and glory of our country.”



Molavi Madani, emphasizing the fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared in face of any aggression against its territory, stressed, "The jihad against the Israeli enemy caused the world to face the reality that the Israeli regime is no longer the world's dominant power” urging world Muslims to unite in face of the “evil regime”.



He continued: "One of the benefits of jihad is creating unity between nations, a clear example of which is the 12-day war in Iran. We saw how the people, with their unity and solidarity, won against the occupier."



