Sunni Scholar Warns Against Islamic Countries' Silence on Gaza Crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mawlawi Seyyed Abdol-Samad Sadati, the Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Saravan, referring to the tragic situation of the people of Gaza, stated: “The critical condition in Gaza in today’s era, despite the presence of so many Islamic countries, is truly unimaginable. Why should such a volume of suffering, pain, and massacre be imposed on the people of Gaza, while the world and Muslim leaders merely watch these events and take no action to improve or change the situation?”

He added: “Despite the clear crimes and hostilities of the Zionists, unfortunately, some Islamic countries continue their relations with them.”

The Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Saravan referred to the history of Jewish hostility toward Islam and Muslims and said: “The enmity of the Jews with Islam and Muslims has existed from the very beginning and continues to this day.”

He noted: “Today, the Zionists have a sinister goal and a corrupt slogan related to waging war against Islam and Muslims and hostility toward them, in order to dominate Islamic countries and achieve their plan known as Greater Israel.”

The Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Saravan emphasized: “The Holy Qur’an clearly states that the Jews are considered the strongest and greatest enemies of the believers and Muslims, and since the emergence of Islam, they have fought against Islam and Muslims in various ways.”

He concluded with regret: “Unfortunately, what is saddening is the diplomatic relations and friendships of some Islamic countries with the Zionists, while their hostility and crimes against humanity and Islamic countries are completely evident.”



