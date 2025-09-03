Al-Alam cameraman killed in Gaza amid ongoing attacks on journalists

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jihad Rasmi Salim, a seasoned cameraman for Al-Alam News Network, was killed on Tuesday while returning home from covering the conflict in Gaza. His death marks yet another deliberate or reckless attack by Israeli forces targeting journalists in the region.

According to Iran Press, the incident underscores the growing dangers faced by media personnel in Gaza, where press workers continue to be targeted amid escalating violence. Since October 7, 2023, more than 270 journalists have lost their lives in Gaza, making it one of the most perilous places in the world for reporting.

International watchdogs, including Reporters Without Borders, have condemned the killing, describing it as a flagrant violation of human rights and press freedom. They warn that the systematic targeting of journalists is part of a broader effort to suppress independent reporting and obstruct accountability in conflict zones.

Salim’s death follows a pattern of attacks on media professionals, many of whom have been killed while clearly marked as press or while performing their duties. His passing has sparked renewed calls for international action to protect journalists and hold perpetrators accountable.

.....................

End/ 257