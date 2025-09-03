IRIB condemns killing of Al-Alam cameraman in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) World Service has strongly condemned the killing of Rasmi Jihad Salem, a veteran cameraman for its Arabic-language channel Al-Alam, who was martyred in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on September 2 while returning from a field assignment.

According to Iran Press, Salem’s death has drawn renewed attention to what international observers describe as the systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza, where media professionals operate under some of the most dangerous conditions in modern conflict zones. According to rights monitors, at least 247 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed since the onset of the war.

In its official statement, IRIB emphasized that Salem had been documenting crimes committed against the Palestinian people when he was targeted, accusing the Zionist regime of seeking to silence voices that reveal the reality on the ground. The broadcaster described the attack as part of a broader campaign to suppress truth and accountability.

Gaza has become the deadliest region in the world for journalists, with reporters and camera crews working without protective gear and under relentless bombardment. Media advocacy organizations, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), have called for independent investigations into what they describe as deliberate strikes on press personnel by Israeli forces.

IRIB World Service stated that the killing of Salem adds to the long list of crimes committed by the Zionist regime, asserting that the occupation forces not only target civilians—including women and children—but also aim to silence truth-tellers. The statement honored Salem as a dedicated journalist who transformed his camera into a fortress and his footage into testimony.

Colleagues remembered Salem as a hardworking and selfless professional who had served Al-Alam for eight years. He was reportedly targeted when Israeli forces struck the vehicle carrying him shortly after he completed a field report.

Iran’s national broadcaster vowed that the voices of fallen journalists would resonate louder than bullets, reaffirming its commitment to exposing injustice and honoring the legacy of those who risk their lives in pursuit of truth.

