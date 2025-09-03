Palestine freedom movement condemns Zionist airstrikes in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, Palestine’s Freedom Movement strongly condemned the ongoing attacks by Zionist forces targeting civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The movement stated that airstrikes, which began at dawn, have led to the deaths of 75 individuals and injured hundreds more, including 41 casualties in Gaza City.

According to the statement, these acts are part of a deliberate campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing that has persisted for 23 months. The movement described them as manifestations of Nazi-like behavior and blatant violations of international law.

It further emphasized that the silence of Arab nations and the inaction of the global community have emboldened the occupying forces to continue their crimes. The movement accused fascist leaders of using this silence as a shield to prolong their genocidal campaign against Palestinians.

Finally, the movement urged the United Nations, international bodies, and Arab and Islamic countries to take immediate steps to stop the atrocities. It also called on people across the Arab and Islamic world, as well as global supporters of justice, to mobilize and pressure for the lifting of the siege on Gaza and the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid.

