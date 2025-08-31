PFLP condemns Yemeni Prime Minister martyred in Israeli strike

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) expressed sorrow over the death of Yemen’s Prime Minister and several ministers and officials, who were killed in what it called a cowardly Israeli airstrike.

In its official statement, the PFLP offered deep condolences to the Yemeni people, the Ansarullah movement, Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, and the Yemeni government and armed forces.

The statement praised the fallen officials for their unwavering loyalty and dedication to the causes of the Arab world, especially the Palestinian struggle.

The PFLP described the deaths as a national loss, saying these leaders were rare figures who had devoted their lives to defending Arab causes.

It concluded by affirming that this tragedy would only reinforce Yemen’s determination to continue supporting the Arab nation’s struggles, with the Palestinian cause remaining central.

