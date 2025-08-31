Resistance movements strongly condemn Israeli assassination of 9 Yemeni officials

AhlulBayt News Agency: Resistance movements have issued separate strong statements of mourning and condemnation following the Israeli regime’s assassination of nine senior Yemeni officials.

In a collective statement issued on Saturday, Palestinian resistance factions commended the atrocities for their elimination of the lifelong defenders of the Palestinian people and their cause.

They vowed that “the escalating Nazi Zionist assassination operations” would not break the Yemeni people’s will, nor diminish their support for Palestine.

Extending condolences to Yemen’s Ansarallah resistance movement’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the country’s President Mahdi al-Mashat, and the martyrs’ survivors, the factions pledged continued “jihad (struggle) of victory or martyrdom.”

The Gaza Strip’s Hamas resistance movement emphasized the blending of Yemeni and Palestinian blood in the al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

It was referring to the Gazan resistance groups’ daring and historic operation of October 7, 2023, following which the Israeli regime launched a war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.

Yemen’s Armed Forces and several regional resistance movements rose up following the operation in defense of the oppressed Palestinian people, launching numerous solidarity strikes against countless strategic Israeli targets.

Hamas declared that “these pure and dear bloods… affirm the unity of our nation and the centrality of our cause.”

The movement condemned the Israeli strikes as “Zionist arrogance against all international norms and laws,” while warning about the danger that the entity posed to the entire region.

Islamic Jihad, Hamas’ fellow Gaza-based resistance group, described the Yemeni officials’ martyrdom as a “badge of honor, pride, and dignity” and evidence of the “unity of blood between the Palestinian and Yemeni peoples.”

It expressed full confidence that Yemen would continue punishing the “usurping entity” for its crimes.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine stressed the futility of the Israeli regime’s policy of assassinations, saying it has “proven their impotence and failure.”

It vowed the martyrs’ blood would remain “fuel for the march of steadfastness” and praised the martyred Yemeni leaders as models of loyalty to Palestine.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement described the strike as “conclusive proof of the correctness of the path” and evidence of the enemy’s “helplessness and failure” in the face of Yemen’s powerful strikes.

It pledged that Palestinians would not forget Yemen’s sacrifices.

Fatah al-Intifada praised Yemen’s epics of heroism and insisted that the assassinations “will increase steadfastness… and insistence on remaining in the camp of resistance.”

From Lebanon, the Hezbollah resistance movement joined in mourning, extending “heartfelt condolences and sincerest sympathies” to the Yemeni people and Ansarullah’s leader.

It condemned the “treacherous and cowardly Zionist aggression” targeting an official government meeting in Sana’a, praising Yemen’s steadfast support for Palestine as “the truest model of commitment.”

The statements came after Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni capital claimed the lives of Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahawi of the National Government of Change and Construction, and others serving across various portfolios.

The assaults came in the context of the regime’s recurrent raids against the country.

The attacks began after Yemen’s Armed Forces started staging near-daily operations against sensitive Israeli targets in response to the genocidal war.



