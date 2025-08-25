Ansarullah condemns Israeli strikes on Sana’a

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, the Political Bureau of Ansarullah condemned Israeli aggression targeting Sana’a, calling it a “desperate attempt” to discourage Yemen from continuing its support for Gaza and the Palestinian people.

In its statement, the bureau described the strikes as being conducted for “propaganda purposes,” and said they revealed an intelligence failure and Israel’s inability to halt Yemeni military operations.

The statement highlighted that Yemeni missile and drone attacks had successfully breached Israel’s multilayered defense systems.

Ansarullah emphasized that attacks on civilian infrastructure would not weaken Yemen’s internal unity or change its firm position in support of Palestine.

The bureau affirmed that Yemen would continue defending its sovereignty and escalate its response “by all available means” until Israeli aggression ceases and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

/129