Hospitals in Gaza receive 75 martyrs, death toll climbs to 62,819

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 75 civilians, as well as 370 people suffering from different injuries following Israeli attacks, according to Gaza’s health ministry on Tuesday morning.

Accordingly, a total of 10,975 people have been killed and 46,588 others have been injured since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, 2025.

The new fatalities increased the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, to 62,819 martyrs, including 2,140 aid seekers, the health ministry said.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 158,629 people, including 15,737 aid seekers.

The ministry also said that Gaza’s hospitals recorded three new fatalities in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the death toll from the famine to 303 victims, including 117 children.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover the bodies of more martyrs who are still missing in different areas of the Gaza Strip.



