Eight die of starvation as humanitarian crisis worsens

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly airstrikes and attacks on civilians across various areas of the Gaza Strip throughout Saturday night and into Sunday.

Local media sources reported that Israeli forces also bombed more homes and forcibly displaced families in multiple regions of Gaza, worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis amid growing famine.

According to a reporter from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) in Gaza, Israeli strikes targeted homes in the as-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, killing eight people and injuring others.

Additional airstrikes hit tents in the al-Qadisiyah displacement camp west of Khan Yunis, killing four individuals, including two children, and wounding several others.

One civilian was killed in a drone strike in the eastern part of Deir al-Balah City.

Israeli warplanes launched a series of heavy airstrikes on Jabalia an-Nazla in northern Gaza, though no casualty reports have been confirmed yet.

Dozens of civilians were killed or injured in Israeli attacks near aid distribution points across different areas of Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry reported that eight people, including one child, died from starvation and malnutrition.

Israeli forces also carried out further attacks last night and today in other parts of Gaza, resulting in more civilian casualties, including women and children.

Meanwhile, several residents of Gaza died from injuries sustained in previous Israeli assaults.

