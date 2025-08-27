Gaza death toll from starvation climbs to 303, including 117 kids

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Palestinian adult citizens died of starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours, according to a statement released by Gaza’s health ministry on Tuesday morning.

The new victims have raised the total number of hunger-related deaths in the famished coastal territory to 303 people, including 117 children, the health ministry said.

Since March 2, the Israeli occupation army has been closing all the border crossings with Gaza, preventing the flow of humanitarian aid and vital needs. Although limited quantities of aid have recently been allowed in, they remain insufficient to meet the minimum basic needs of the population.



