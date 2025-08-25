Ansarallah condemns Israeli aggresion on Sanaa

AhlulBayt News Agency: Member of Ansarallah Political Bureau, Mohammed al-Farah, confirmed on Sunday that the Zionist enemy’s raids on Sanaa reflected the level of pain Yemeni missiles and drones successfully achieved targets inside the occupied areas of Palestine.

“The Zionist raids are miserable on the capital Sanaa, and the enemy, as usual, is targeting civilian facilities that have nothing to do with the military aspect, and is deliberately harming civilians, as it is doing in Gaza,” he said in a news statement.

Al-Farah pointed out that “the aggression on Sanaa has come within the context of its comprehensive aggression against the peoples of Arab region for nearly two years.” It is not separate from what is happening in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.”

He stressed Yemen’s steadfastness in support of Gaza and its refusal to back down until the aggression, the starvation of the people of Gaza be stopped and the siege lifted.

Ansarallah official stressed “that the entire international community must realize that ignoring and turning a blind eye to the crimes of the Zionist enemy is the foundation of a culture of rebellion against the universally accepted covenants and laws that respect sovereignty and the right to independence.

