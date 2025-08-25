  1. Home
Death toll from Israeli aggression on Sanaa rise to 6

25 August 2025 - 09:12
Source: Yemen Press
The Ministry of Health and Environment in Sanaa announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the capital, Sanaa, has risen to 6 dead, with 86 wounded.

A brief statement issued Sunday night by the ministry clarified that the attack, which targeted the Hizyaz power plant and the oil company's station on 60th Street, resulted in the killing of six citizens and the injury of 86 others.

A brief statement issued Sunday night by the ministry clarified that the attack, which targeted the Hizyaz power plant and the oil company’s station on 60th Street, resulted in the killing of six citizens and the injury of 86 others.

The statement indicated that civil defense and rescue teams are continuing their efforts to search for and identify missing persons.

