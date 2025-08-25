Yemen vows harsh response to “Israel”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sanaa vowed on Sunday a harsh response to “Israel,” stressing that repeated attacks on civilian objects in Yemen will not go unpunished.

This came in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which condemned the Israeli attack on the oil company’s station on 60th Street and the Hizyaz power plant south of the capital, Sanaa.

The ministry stressed that “targeting civilian facilities constitutes a flagrant violation of Yemeni sovereignty and international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

The statement affirmed that Yemen would continue to humiliate the “criminal entity,” praising the ability of Yemeni air defenses to neutralize most of the Israeli attacking aircraft.

The ministry called on the international community to condemn Israeli crimes in Yemen and to fulfill its humanitarian and moral role in ending the starvation, aggression, and blockade suffered by the Palestinian people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that Yemen’s position in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza is moral, humanitarian, and unwavering, and it will not change regardless of the sacrifices.

The ministry considered this position consistent with international humanitarian law and that it represented the least that could be offered in support of the steadfast Palestinian people and their valiant resistance.

